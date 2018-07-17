Listen Live

Cocaine, Heroin, Marijuana and Pills Seized In Search of Barrie Home

Man and woman facing charges

By News

Barrie Police have charged a man and woman with drug-related offences after searching a home on Black Cherry Crescent.

A search warrant for the premises was obtained after complaints from the community.

Seized in the investigation were 9.1 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, 5.4 grams of cannabis marijuana, various pills and a quantity of cash.

A 23-year-old Barrie and 30-year-old Barrie man have each been charged with:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis Marijuana
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Anyone with information on illegal drug-related activity can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online anonymously at www.p3tips.com

Related posts

Too Much Month Left At The End of The Money

Burn Bans Remain In Place Despite Monday’s Rain

Canada Summer Jobs Program Benefits Local Students

UPDATE: Boy Pulled From Water At Barrie Water Park

The Rap Sheet

Spontaneous Combustion Being Considered As Oro Medonte Fire Probes Cause of Barn Fire

Motorcyclist in Hospital After Barrie Crash

Watch Your Child, Not your Phone

OPP Keeping Close Eye On Transport Trucks This Week