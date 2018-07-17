Cocaine, Heroin, Marijuana and Pills Seized In Search of Barrie Home

Barrie Police have charged a man and woman with drug-related offences after searching a home on Black Cherry Crescent.

A search warrant for the premises was obtained after complaints from the community.

Seized in the investigation were 9.1 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, 5.4 grams of cannabis marijuana, various pills and a quantity of cash.

A 23-year-old Barrie and 30-year-old Barrie man have each been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis Marijuana

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Anyone with information on illegal drug-related activity can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online anonymously at www.p3tips.com