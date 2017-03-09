Listen Live

Cocaine Seized In Barrie Traffic Stop

Police Say Drunk Driver In Possession of Drugs

A drunk driving call lead to police allegedly seizing some cocaine. Just before 3:00 this morning, Barrie police say they spied a vehicle exhibiting some questionable behaviour, so it was pulled over at the corner of Peel and Wellington Streets in Barrie. Officers say a 33-year-old drunk man behind the wheel was in possession of some cocaine. He was charged appropriately, while his vehicle and licence have been impounded.

