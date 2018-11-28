We provide a specialized project and you learn the skill! This drop-in program at the Barrie Public Library-Downtown Branch will help you build confidence in using new technologies and ‘making’. Theme: ‘building’.

Wed. Sept. 5 – 3D Napkin holder ring

Wed. Sept. 12 – Cricut card/invitation

Wed. Sept.19 – Build your own comic book

Wed. Sept. 26 – Design a website page in Adobe Illustrator

Wed. Oct. 3 – Duct tape flowers

Wed. Oct. 10 – Cookie cutters

Wed. Oct. 17 – Window decals

Wed. Oct. 24 – Travel/regular size pillow case

Wed. Oct. 31 – Silly & scary photos

Wed. Nov. 7 – Fabric & styrofoam tree cones

Wed. Nov. 14 – Snowflake ornament

Wed. Nov. 21 – Holiday loom weaving – stocking ornament

Wed. Nov. 28 – Test drive kids tinker toys for gift ideas

For teens and adults. Maximum 3-8 people depending on project.