CODESIGN
We provide a specialized project and you learn the skill! This drop-in program at the Barrie Public Library-Downtown Branch will help you build confidence in using new technologies and ‘making’. Theme: ‘building’.
Wed. Sept. 5 – 3D Napkin holder ring
Wed. Sept. 12 – Cricut card/invitation
Wed. Sept.19 – Build your own comic book
Wed. Sept. 26 – Design a website page in Adobe Illustrator
Wed. Oct. 3 – Duct tape flowers
Wed. Oct. 10 – Cookie cutters
Wed. Oct. 17 – Window decals
Wed. Oct. 24 – Travel/regular size pillow case
Wed. Oct. 31 – Silly & scary photos
Wed. Nov. 7 – Fabric & styrofoam tree cones
Wed. Nov. 14 – Snowflake ornament
Wed. Nov. 21 – Holiday loom weaving – stocking ornament
Wed. Nov. 28 – Test drive kids tinker toys for gift ideas
For teens and adults. Maximum 3-8 people depending on project.