Coffee Maker Theft Suspect Caught on Camera

Two Suspects Sought after North End Department Store Theft

Police are on the hunt for some suspects who may have needed a caffeine fix. Barrie Police say two women went into the Bayfield St. Sears store on Monday and Tuesday, and left with an armful of coffee makers on each visit. One of the two Theft of Coffee Makerssuspects was caught on camera, and police are asking anyone who recognizes this suspect to contact Constable Manna of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext. 2550 or email at cmanna@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. 

