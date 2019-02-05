Coffee That’s Out Of This World- Literally!

There’s a company called Space Roasters. And they’re planning to sell you INTERGALACTIC COFFEE BEANS.

They’re going to send coffee beans into SPACE and the beans will be roasted when they make re-entry to Earth. Their theory is that since the beans will be floating in that zero gravity environment, the extreme heat of re-entry will roast them perfectly evenly.

They’re going to start taking pre-sale orders in a month and there’s no word on how expensive these beans will be, but it’s going to be high.

If the coffee bean payload hitches a ride on one of the commercial space companies that’s operating right now, it will cost millions of dollars for Space Roasters to get their beans roasted.

The website Ars Technica did the rough calculations, and they estimated the coffee will cost between $200 and $500 PER CUP.

