Coke Zero being discontinued

Coca Cola Zero Sugar launching next month

By Kool Eats, Kool Parents

Coke Zero is being replaced in North America by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The brand shift happens in North America starting next month. This move follows other territories like Australia that have embraced the new zero calorie soda that gets closer to regular Coca-Cola in taste and look.

Introduced in 2005, Coke Zero was originally marketed to young males looking for the Coca-Cola taste with zero calories. Even though Coke Zero is only the tenth most popular soda brand in the United States according to Beverage Digest, some are lamenting the loss harder than others.

Coca Cola Zero Sugar should be fine as long their advertisements don’t look like some other low calorie sodas.

