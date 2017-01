Colin Mochrie and his wife Deb McGrath are showing public support for their transgender daughter, Kinley.

The Who’s Line is it Anyway star took to Twitter yesterday to poke fun as folks who are trans-phobic by stating: “My 90-year-old mother-in-law and 87-year-old mother[‘s] love and acceptance of our trans daughter warms me. Wonder why some who are younger can’t.”

