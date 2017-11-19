College Strike Could End Tomorrow

The Ontario College Strike might be ending by tomorrow morning.

Ontario’s legislature is sitting this weekend while Liberals push through a bill to end the strike. The debate on back to work legislation continues at Queen’s Park today after a second reading yesterday.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath has said it would be irresponsible to pass any legislation without giving it sufficient scrutiny.

If legislation is approved, faculty could be back on campus as early as tomorrow.

Students are being asked to start making arrangements to be prepared to start back in class as early as Tuesday.