College Union Makes Last Ditch Offer To Avoid Strike

The Union representing faculty at Ontario’s colleges has made a final offer in hopes of averting a strike by more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians working at 24 colleges, including Georgian College. The proposed contract includes:

a 50:50 ratio of full-time to contract faculty, which currently sits at over 70% contract faculty

increased job security for partial-load faculty, who currently work on one-semester contracts

academic freedom to give faculty a stronger voice in academic decision-making

“This is a fair and reasonable offer that addresses the top concerns of faculty across the province while taking into account the employer’s concerns about costs,” said JP Hornick, chair of the bargaining team for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU). “If the Council team cannot accept this final offer, it is because they are more interested in profits and power than the well-being of our students and the college system.”

The College Employer Council has said its last offer was its final offer. It includes a 7.75% salary increase over four years and more full-time positions.

from Georgian College:

“In the event of a strike, full- and part-time classes would be cancelled. College buildings would remain open, staff and administrators would be at work, and many non-academic services for students would continue. Certain on-campus events may be cancelled. Some field and clinical placements and internships would also be cancelled.”

More about the college’s bargaining position can be found at thecouncil.ca and the union position at opseu.org.