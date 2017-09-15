Collingwood Challenging Residents to Plant a Tree… or 150

Collingwood council has thrown down the gauntlet. As part of a tree-planting initiative to commemorate Canada’s 150th, the town of Collingwood is trying to plant 150 trees, and has challenged residents to help out. Details to come, but you’ll have all of October and November to help get Collingwood to 150 trees, while you’ll have to let them know so an official tally can be made. You can do so through the Town of Collingwood website.