Collingwood G & M Hospital Takes Precautionary Measures Against Spread of Flu

With this week’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declaration of widespread flu activity in the region, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital has put precautionary measures into place. While the hospital is not experiencing an influenza outbreak, staff will be wearing masks for the protection of others and to help prevent an internal outbreak from occurring. At this time, the community should be aware of the following changes at the hospital:

Volunteers at the Front Desk and the Emergency Department will begin asking all patients and visitors entering the hospital to wear a mask for their protection, along with the protection of our admitted patients and staff.

Vigilant hand washing is also strongly encouraged.

Visitors are still allowed but have been restricted to one per patient at any one time.

Due to the need to mask for protection, children under 12 years of age are also discouraged from visiting at this time.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please refrain from visiting patients in the hospital.

The G&M’s Emergency Department, like all large ED’s in the province, is seeing an increase in visits due to the surge and despite being prepared for increased volumes, is still experiencing longer than normal wait times.

The public is reminded that there are other options for care for those with minor ailments such as mild cold and flu symptoms, sore throats, sprains and strains, tooth pain, lower back pain, pink eye and rashes, apart from the Hospital’s ED. The After Hours Clinic is open from Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and sees patients on a first come, first served basis. Additionally, The Same Day Clinic, run by a Nurse Practitioner, is open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and anyone can call to book a same day appointment for minor ailments if they don’t have a local family physician or their physician is away. The number is 705-445-0333.