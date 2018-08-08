Collingwood getting money from FCM
The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is rewarding $96,000 for the towns Urban Forest Management Plan.
The goals of the plan include:
– Developing a vision for the urban forest
– Conducting an inventory and assessment of the status of the urban forest
– Updating the Tree Canopy Study
– Developing a strategic plan with goals
– Defining objectives and actions based on the information gathered
– Producing an implementation plan with dates and responsibilities
– Developing a monitoring plan with a matrix to check effectiveness and revise the plan as needed
According to the release the funds will help with a number of things, including maintaining and enhancing the tree canopy.