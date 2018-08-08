Collingwood getting money from FCM

Funding is on the way to the Town of Collingwood.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is kicking $96,000 for the towns Urban Forest Management Plan.

The goals of the plan include:

– Developing a vision for the urban forest

– Conducting an inventory and assessment of the status of the urban forest

– Updating the Tree Canopy Study

– Developing a strategic plan with goals

– Defining objectives and actions based on the information gathered

– Producing an implementation plan with dates and responsibilities

– Developing a monitoring plan with a matrix to check effectiveness and revise the plan as needed

According to the release the funds will help with a number of things, including maintaining and enhancing the tree canopy.