Collingwood OPP Looking For Missing Person

37-year-old last seen on September 14th

Collingwood OPP say they’re looking for a man who went missing 3 days ago and hope someone might know where he is. They’re looking for 37-year-old Christopher Martin of The Blue Mountains. He’s described as 5’10, weighing 170 pounds, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was last seen on September 14th in Thornbury wearing black pants and a blue shirt. They also say he may be driving a black 2008 Honda Ridge-line with Ontario plate AD93613. Police have provided us with his photo. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at (705) 445-4321.

 

