Collingwood Overcharged for Treatment Plant Electricity

An Over $410k Refund Issued

By News

The Town of Collingwood says it has been inadvertently overcharged.  Collus Powerstream has advised it has overcharged the Town’s account for electricity used at the municipal water filtration plant, with the Town getting a refund of over $410,000. The Town says the fault lay in a second electricity meter that was installed at the treatment plant in the late 90’s. Collingwood is looking at options at reimbursing the specific water ratepayers affected by this error.

