Collingwood Regional Airport Up For Grabs

The Town of Collingwood is selling its airport. At Monday night’s meeting of council, it was decided to declare the land surplus, putting it on the auction block. Reason being, the town says it doesn’t feel like it’s the best option to run an airport. It’ll still be an airport when the sale is done, they say, just under different management to make it a more successful hub. Operating costs for the airport currently represent about 1 per cent of the residential tax rate, while residents could see a decrease with the airport’s sale.