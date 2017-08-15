Collingwood Windshield Manufacturer Hiring, Thanks to Provincial Fund

More jobs at a Collingwood business, thanks to a provincial program. Pilkington Glass of Canada will grow by 58 jobs, and retain 237 positions, thanks to a grant from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund. The company will add new equipment too, in order to supply 2.6 million windshields a year, up by nearly a million units, to be supplied to companies such as Honda, Toyota, GM, Chrysler and Nissan. The province is contributing $436,400 to the company’s refit, while it is expected to be completed by March of next year.