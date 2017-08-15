Listen Live

Collingwood Windshield Manufacturer Hiring, Thanks to Provincial Fund

Pilkington Glass Also Upping Number of Windshields Produced A Year

By News

More jobs at a Collingwood business, thanks to a provincial program. Pilkington Glass of Canada will grow by 58 jobs, and retain 237 positions, thanks to a grant from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund. The company will add new equipment too, in order to supply 2.6 million windshields a year, up by nearly a million units, to be supplied to companies such as Honda, Toyota, GM, Chrysler and Nissan. The province is contributing $436,400 to the company’s refit, while it is expected to be completed by March of next year.

Related posts

Police End Bradford-Area Pursuit for Safety’s Sake

Pot For Pain May Not Be Effective – Study

Using Smiley Face In Work Emails Frowned Upon

Garage Destroyed By Fire in Midland

Coffee Counts As a Weapon In Midland Altercation

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

UPDATE: Police Looking For Stolen Mobility Toy Used By 10-year-old With Cerebral Palsy

OPP Arrest Man At Potato Festival For Using Taser

Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving Drunk With Guns In The Car