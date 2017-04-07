Collingwood Woman Scores Jackpot On Scratch and Win Ticket

A shout out to Maria Callisto of Collingwood. She just raked in a hundred grand on an OLG scratch and win ticket called Instant Sizzling 5s. Plans are underway for Maria’s windfall. “I want to visit my family and grandmother in Italy with my husband and two sons. We can now finally live comfortably. I plan to purchase a new wardrobe for myself and I will treat the kids as well. Winning the lottery gives us financial freedom.” The winning ticket was purchased at NH124 Variety on Poplar Side Road in Collingwood.