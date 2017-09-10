Listen Live

Come Try Ringette

  • September 10, 2017
  • Holly Community Centre

The Barrie Ringette Association is hosting a Come Try Ringette event on Sunday, September 10, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Holly Community Centre (Rink 1) in Barrie.   This is a FREE event for ages 3 and up.  Children will have the chance to try ringette in a fun and safe environment.  You are required to bring a helmet, skates and winter or hockey gloves.  We will provide the sticks and rings.  There will be off-ice activities for the children as well as snacks.  There will also be a brief information session explaining the programs we offer.

For further information please contact Karen Bunting at kduguay6@hotmail.com or Sherry Hill at sherryleehill91@gmail.com.  Come early so you can see some of the girls (ages 6-10) from last year practice.

To register click here http://www.cometryringette.ca/event/come-try-ringette-event-barrie-ringette-association-2/

See you at the rink!

