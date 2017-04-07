Commemorative Banknote Unveiled Ahead of Canada’s 150th

The Bank of Canada has taken the wraps of a new bill design to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. The ten dollar bill will enter circulation on June 1st, and will feature a portrat of Canada’s first Prime Minister Sir John A. Macdonald, and along with another Father of Confederation, Sir George-Étienne Cartier. Canada’s first female member of Parliament, Agnes MacPhail, and James Gladstone, Canada’s first Indigenous senator, will also be featured on the commemorative banknote.