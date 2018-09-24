On October 8th, we celebrate Thanksgiving!

It’s the one holiday that unites us all in a universal value; gratitude. We gather to celebrate sharing and family.

For forty years, the Munro family has been handcrafting solid wood furniture that lasts generations. For forty years, the Fox family has been handcrafting the finest baked goods, loved by generations. Together Fox’s Bakery and Munro’s Furnishings are grateful to serve the community and grateful for the community’s support.

To celebrate their 40th anniversaries, they’ve hand-crafted commemorative cutting boards. You can purchase one for your family at Fox’s Bakery, Munro’s Furnishings or Kool FM.

All the proceeds will support the kind work of Hospice Simcoe.

Together let’s celebrate a wholesome past, and a fresh, positive look to the future. The Munro family and the Fox family wish you and your family a very Peaceful and Happy Thanksgiving!

Over the years, Hospice Simcoe is proud to have served thousands of Simcoe County families, whether they were grieving the loss of a loved one, providing home support to those who have an end-of-life diagnosis or caring for those who have spent their final days and weeks with us in our Barrie residence.