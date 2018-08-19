11am to 3pm

FREE Community Appreciation Day at Hewitts Fun Farm. In appreciation for all the support and encourage from our communities following the recent robbery at our market store, the Hewitt Family and staff invite families to our fun farm to enjoy the farm animals, wagon rides, the fun farm play yard and much more at no cost. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic or we will have our food truck open for convenience. Sorry due to the nature of our farm pets are not allowed.