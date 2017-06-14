Community Wholeness Centre Open House

Premier Soccer Institute Tiny Tots Soccer engages children ages 1.5 years – 4 years old in fun games to develop their physical and social development. The curriculum for the program is professionally designed by experts with a comprehensive understanding of child development, to create self-confidence, develop motor skills and pursue physical literacy.

Choose Wednesday or Saturday Mornings starting June 14th, 2017

Cost per 8 week session: $120, Cost for Uniform: $15 (taxes in)

*To learn more please visit: https://premiersoccerinstitute.com/our-programs/