Company Releases Flatulence Jean!

You can now buy jeans that stop your farts from smelling-BUTT they will cost ya!

Navigating a fluff in front of a loved one can be tricky! And let’s be real, its unhealthy to hold it in.

This daily struggle can now be a thing of the past with Jeans designed to eliminate a fart’s smell…

The company that makes the jeans for both men and women is called Shreddies- a company that also sells underwear and jammies..

FUN FACT:

The average person toots about 14 times a day… That being said, the company says there is a special carbon back panel and that’s the secret to keeping the smell at bay…

The website explains: “Shreddies flatulence filtering garments feature an activated carbon back panel that absorbs all flatulence odours.”

The jeans are pricey, they will set you back over $100 and comes in sizes 8 to 20! The companies motto is “Fart with Confidence”