Confirmed! A Coming To America Sequel Is A Go!

Eddie Murphy a sequel is coming… It’s been over 30 year’s since Prince Akeem came to America! It was 1988 that we first saw the Prince of Zamunda who came to America looking for love!

The sequel is said to centre around Prince Akeem coming back to America after he learns about his long-lost son to take the Throne!

Paramount is hoping the bulk of the original cast – which included Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos – will return for the sequel.”