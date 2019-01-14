Confirmed! Maroon 5, Big Boi And Travis Scott Will Perform At The Super Bowl!

So we already kinda new this- but now its official, Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl halftime show and will be joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott!

Numerous acts have turned down the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. And more than 84,000 people have signed a petition urging Maroon 5 to step down as the headliner!

Billboard reported that Scott, who reportedly signed on in December, only agreed to perform if the NFL made a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice. With the NFL, Scott made a $500,000 donation to Van Jones’ Dream Corps.

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta by CBS on Feb. 3.