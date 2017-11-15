Listen Live

Congratulations, Canada is the Destination of the Year!

Free access to Canada's National Parks helped...

By Darryl on the Drive

Canada’s 150 celebrations didn’t go unnoticed. Travel + Leisure titled Canada its 2017 Destination of the Year today!

Giving credit where credit is due, “Canada has become a source of stability and hope in a time when the news is mostly dominated by crisis and political rhetoric.”

Americans crossed our border to experience all that Canada 150 had to offer, including free day-use of National Parks.

