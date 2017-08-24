Listen Live

Conor McGregor’s Son Is More Stylish Than Everyone

And He's Only 3 Months Old

By Kool Celebrities

After months of hype, press conferences and trash talking, it’s finally here. On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight UFC great Conor McGregor in the boxing ring.

The Vegas fight is, predictably, attracting the attention of celebrities and stylish people from around the world. Unfortunately for them, the title of “Most Stylish Person At The Fight” has already been locked up…by Conor McGregor’s 3 month old son, Jack.

McGregor enlisted the help of David August Inc. to outfit his son for the main event. 3 month old Jack will be sporting his very own three piece suit, complete with oversized aviator shades just like his Dad.

We are not worthy.

Related posts

Lady Gaga Teases New Netflix Documentary

‘This Is Us’ Releases Season 2 Sneak Peek

Watch: The Game Of Thrones Cast Joins Elmo’s #ShareTheLaughter Challenge

Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Is In The Works

5 Perfect Pairings for the Big Feastival

Shania Twain Announces 2018 World Tour!

First Look At The Frozen Musical Cast In Costume

Shonda Rhimes Bringing Next Show to Netflix

Justin Bieber’s New Single Out Thursday