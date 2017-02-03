Control Panel Stolen, The Lift It Controls Was Left Behind

Here’s an odd theft. Barrie Police say a guy sneaked around back of the No Frills on Blake St just after 2:00 Wednesday morning, and went straight for the loading dock. Police say he stole a hydraulic lift control panel. Just the panel itself, the lift was left alone. Police say this suggests he may have his own lift at home, or wants to sell the parts within for cash. The Suspect is described as:

Male, white

25 to 30 years

Dark beard and goatee

Wearing a black toque, winter jacket, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Thanasse of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext. 2543, cthanasse@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS