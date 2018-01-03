Cooking With Your Mouth- New Trend For 2018!

Tired of hurting yourself while trying to prepare dinner? Try this?

A chef by the name of Eva Godfrey says that she has come up with a new and safe way to cook, after watching her friends injure themselves while cooking dinner.

In the instructional video, Eva bites and chews through the ingredients which include, onions, garlic, egg, bread and butter. She then spits the food into a bowl and then mixes it up with her bare hands before stuffing it into a raw turkey.

Chef Eva says ‘The mouth is a wonderful tool, it chops, chews, whisks and grates. It’s the ultimate all in one kitchen utensil, only this time it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg or chop off your fingers (hopefully).’