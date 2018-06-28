Cooling Stations Popping Up As Heat Wave Approaches

The long weekend weather going to be downright oppressive if the national weatherman’s prognostication comes true. Environment Canada saying a hot air mass blowing up from the Gulf of Mexico is going to make it feel like a big sticky humid oven over the coming days. As a result, municipalities across Simcoe have established cooling stations for area residents to go have a sit.

Barrie

The City of Barrie is recommending the following to beat the heat:

The Five Points Theatre will be available to the public as a cooling station on Saturday from 9am-5pm and Sunday from 12 noon-5pm. Refreshments, including cold water, will be available for sale.

Head to the beach. Barrie is lucky to have several locations to choose from. Lifeguards are on duty at Centennial and Johnson’s Beaches from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, August 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting. There is NO supervision available at any of the other waterfront locations. Residents are reminded to practise water safety; there is no substitute for parent supervision. Stay within arm’s reach, swim with a buddy and get trained. Visit www.barrie.ca/beaches for more information.

Splash around at the splash pad at Lampman Lane Park or the popular water feature at Heritage Park.

Jump in a pool. Those looking to avoid the sun but still enjoy the water, can visit one of the pools located at the City’s recreation centres including Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre. Visit www.barrie.ca/DropIns for pool schedules.

The City’s recreation centres and libraries are open and available to the public during regular operating hours. (Note: Recreation Centres and Libraries are closed on Sunday, July 1).

On top of cooling options being offered, the City is taking the following precautions:

Simcoe County Paramedics and St. John Ambulance will be on-site at the Memorial Square Opening and the Vimy dedication ceremony. Paramedics will be stationed on Owen Street and St. John Ambulance at the end of Chase McEachern Way close to Meridian Place and the midway.

St. John Ambulance will be on-site for the Meridian Place kick-off event on Friday evening through Promenade Days (inclusive of Canada Day). They will be stationed at the end of Chase McEachern Way closest to Meridian Place and the midway.

Bradford

The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is taking added steps to keep area residents cool, including:

DAILY until 9pm: splash pads at Lion’s Park, Dreamfields Park, Kuzmich Park, Henderson Park (see www.townofbwg.com/splashpads for details)

THURSDAY: BWG Public Library – 9:30am-9:00pm; BWG Leisure Centre – 6:00am-10:00pm

FRIDAY: Library – 9:30am-5:30pm; Leisure Centre – 6:00am-10:00pm

SATURDAY: Library – 9:30am-5:30pm; Leisure Centre – 7:30am-5:00pm

SUNDAY: a special Cooling Centre will be held at the Bradford Community Centre at 125 Simcoe Rd. from 12:00noon-10:00pm

MONDAY: Leisure Centre – 6:00am-10:00pm

Collingwood

The following sites in Collingwood are available to the public as cooling stations, during regular hours of operation:

Collingwood Public Library, 55 Ste. Marie Street

Centennial Aquatic Centre, 451 Third Street

Central Park Arena, 85 Paterson Street

Museum / Station, 45 St. Paul Street

Gravenhurst

With the forecasted heat and humidity, the Town of Gravenhurst reminds residents that the Centennial Centre (101 Centennial Dr., Gravenhurst) is open to public during normal hours of operation as a place to cool down.

Tay Township

Individuals can cool down at the Tay Township Public Library during regular operating hours. On Saturday, the Port McNicoll and Waubaushene Branches are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the Victoria Harbour Branch is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Further updates on cooling stations in Tay will be available at tay.ca and @TayTownship.