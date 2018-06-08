Cops Accuse Bandits Of Using Two Stolen Vehicles To Flee Scene of the Crime

Barrie Police looking for two guys accused of stealing two getaway vehicles while breaking into a south end store. The theft happened just before 11:00 Sunday night, at Power Up Gaming on Mapleview Drive; the stolen van was swiftly loaded up with about $10,000 in stolen goods, with video surveillance showing two men doing the loading. The stolen vehicle was found not even a kilometre away from the scene of the crime by Monday morning, reportedly stolen from an area Kia dealership. Reports of another stolen vehicle in that area have police thinking the bad guys stole a second getaway car after ditching the first.

Description Suspect #1:

Male, white

5’8″

25 to 30-years-old

Short dark hair

Wearing a dark camoflauge hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black running shoes

Description Suspect #2:

Male, white

6′

Dark complexion

Wearing black flat brimmed hat, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black running shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable S Campbell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2794 or scampbell@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com