Cops Claim a Man Pulled a Gun That Wasn’t Real To End a Fight That Wasn’t His

An Innisfil man is facing charges for allegedly getting involved in someone else’s battle. South Simcoe Police say there was a street fight on Park Road in Innisfil around 4:30 Monday afternoon, over accusations one guy stole from another. A random, unrelated individual allegedly pulled up to the large crowd forming around the fight, and pulled a gun on them to intervene. Police say he tossed the gun in a field and took off. That weapon ended up being an air pistol, but the criminal charges laid make no distinction, the 20-year-old Innisfil man is facing a few charges. Meanwhile, one of the two guys involved in the scuffle has been arrested too.