Intoxicated Mom Accused of Driving with A Sleeping Child in the Back

A Toronto mother is in hot water with South Simcoe Police after a traffic stop over the weekend. Police say a call came in about a suspected drunk driver on the 400 through Innisfil around 2:00 Sunday morning. The suspect vehicle was tracked down to the ramp to Innisfil Beach Road, where cops say a child was fast asleep in the back seat. The woman driving allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, and during her arrest, police say one officer was assaulted. Adding to that, officers claim some illicit drugs were found during her booking at the station. A 29-year-old woman is facing a few charges as a result.