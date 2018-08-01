Cops Claim Wanted Man Ran From Police, Leading To Even More Charges

A wanted man is on the hook for a few more criminal charges after the cops say he ran. Orillia police say they tried to pull a vehicle over on Mississauga St. around 7:30 Tuesday night, over a simple traffic infraction. The OPP claim the vehicle sped off instead, while officers were able to stop it at Ashton Street and Louise Lane a short time later. Not only does the 35-year-old man behind the wheel face charges of Dangerous Driving, Flight From Police, and Drug Possession, police say he was already wanted on a few outstanding warrants.