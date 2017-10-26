Corey Feldman ready to release names of his childhood Abusers

Corey launched a campaign on youtube to expose hollywood’s Paedophile ring and he’s about to name names…

Corey Feldman has been talking about this for years, long before all the women came forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In his 2013 memoir Coreyography, he detailed how, when he and his friend and co-star Corey Haim were the biggest child stars of the 1980s, they were allegedly sexually assaulted by men in the industry.

Corey never named names of his abusers, but since the news broke on Weinstein, he’s been under crazy pressure to release the names…

It looks like, Corey is now ready to come forward!

