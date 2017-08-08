Costco is selling a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano

This giant wheel of cheese can be all yours for $900.00!

The big cheese, which can make roughly 2,160 servings of mac and cheese, is priced at $12.50 per pound including shipping. It’s aged for 24-months, imported from Italy and described as “extravagant.” Big spenders willing to fork over the cash can expect it in three business days.

Believe it or not — and in true Costco fashion — it’s actually a bang for your buck. Williams Sonoma is hawking an 80 pound variety for $2,499.95 online ($31 per pound).