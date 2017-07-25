Costco Sets Up Shop In Orillia

Shopping at Costco got easier today for residents of Orillia and points north. The wholesale club opened its newest location at 625 University Avenue. “We are very excited about the opening of this Costco Wholesale, which is an important contributor to Orillia’s booming economy and growth,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The new Costco is a considerable investment which will provide numerous employment opportunities, strengthen our local economy and contribute to the vibrancy of our great city. The 154,000-square-foot location features an on-site bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce and rotisserie chicken sections, an optical centre – including an on-site independent optometrist – hearing aid centre, tire centre, food court, one-hour photo centre, pharmacy and a 16-pump gas station.