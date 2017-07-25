Listen Live

Costco Sets Up Shop In Orillia

250 jobs, 4,000 high-quality items

By News

Shopping at Costco got easier today for residents of Orillia and points north.  The wholesale club opened its newest location at 625 University Avenue. “We are very excited about the opening of this Costco Wholesale, which is an important contributor to Orillia’s booming economy and growth,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The new Costco is a considerable investment which will provide numerous employment opportunities, strengthen our local economy and contribute to the vibrancy of our great city. The 154,000-square-foot location features an on-site bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce and rotisserie chicken sections, an optical centre – including an on-site independent optometrist – hearing aid centre, tire centre, food court, one-hour photo centre, pharmacy and a 16-pump gas station.

 

Related posts

Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Criminal Harassment

OPP Costing Model Could Mean ‘Significant Financial Benefit’ For Midland – Independent Analysis

Rash Of Break-Ins In Huntsville, Lake of Bays Township

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Barrie Approves Two-Thirds of First Responders Campus

Barrie Among Top Three Regions With Lowest Crime Severity

Oro Medonte School Fire Under Control In Less Than An Hour

It Could Have Ended With A Speeding Ticket…

Innisfil Man Accused Of Trying to Get Mom To Take The Heat For Him