Costco Shopping Secrets You Need to Know

If you’re a regular Costco shopper like me, you enter knowing what you need and where it’s located but naturally we get distracted along the way.

The slightest distraction from a prepared list at Costco can lead to the unplanned purchase of large items and these tips will help with that…

Prices that end in a (7) are the absolute lowest price Costco offers.

Any tag with an asterisk, (*) means the item may not be there by your next visit.

There are no aisle signs which allows Costco to move items anywhere they want.

No aisle signs also means more of a shopping hunt for us, Costco knows this.

Thank you for the free samples.

Thank you for the $1.50 hot dog/drink combo.

I do have one personal request, how about shopping carts with power steering? After 2 cases of water, box of kitty litter and a bag of water softener salt those carts are tough to turn.

