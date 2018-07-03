Costco Shopping Secrets You Need to Know
Now you'll be looking for a price that ends in 7...
If you’re a regular Costco shopper like me, you enter knowing what you need and where it’s located but naturally we get distracted along the way.
The slightest distraction from a prepared list at Costco can lead to the unplanned purchase of large items and these tips will help with that…
- Prices that end in a (7) are the absolute lowest price Costco offers.
- Any tag with an asterisk, (*) means the item may not be there by your next visit.
- There are no aisle signs which allows Costco to move items anywhere they want.
- No aisle signs also means more of a shopping hunt for us, Costco knows this.
- Thank you for the free samples.
- Thank you for the $1.50 hot dog/drink combo.
I do have one personal request, how about shopping carts with power steering? After 2 cases of water, box of kitty litter and a bag of water softener salt those carts are tough to turn.
Thanks to Today’s Parent for the tips!