Listen Live

Could Another Twilight Be Coming?

No official word yet! But Robert is ready!

By Dirt/Divas

While in Toronto for TIFF, Robert Pattinson dished that he can and definitely would reprise his role as the forever-dreamy, forever-sparkling, gorgeous-smiled vampire, Edward Cullen.

Robert says, “I’ve literally talked to my agent about it.  The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out.”  The series, which was written by Stephenie Meyer included four books and five movies in total.

Related posts

ABC Is Considering A “Designing Women” Reboot

Modern Family Killing Off A Significant Character This Season…

New Avril Music Is Almost Here!