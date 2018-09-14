Could Another Twilight Be Coming?
No official word yet! But Robert is ready!
While in Toronto for TIFF, Robert Pattinson dished that he can and definitely would reprise his role as the forever-dreamy, forever-sparkling, gorgeous-smiled vampire, Edward Cullen.
Robert says, “I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out.” The series, which was written by Stephenie Meyer included four books and five movies in total.