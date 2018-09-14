Could Another Twilight Be Coming?

While in Toronto for TIFF, Robert Pattinson dished that he can and definitely would reprise his role as the forever-dreamy, forever-sparkling, gorgeous-smiled vampire, Edward Cullen.

Robert says, “I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out.” The series, which was written by Stephenie Meyer included four books and five movies in total.