Could Have Been A ‘Stinker’ Of A Night For A Simcoe County Paramedic

But he came away smelling like a rose...

Firefighters rescue cats from trees.

Paramedics rescue skunks…from coffee cups.

Simcoe County Paramedic Craig put on a gown, gloves and goggles early this morning in Bradford when he and his partner spotted a skunk bumping into curbs as it walked down the street with a plastic coffee cup and lid on its head.

Figuring it could die, Craig donned the protective gear and carefully removed the cup and the skunk away.

No harm. No foul…smell.

