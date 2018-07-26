Could Have Been A ‘Stinker’ Of A Night For A Simcoe County Paramedic

Firefighters rescue cats from trees.

Paramedics rescue skunks…from coffee cups.

Craig bravely took an ice cap cup complete with lid off a skunks head in Bradford tonight. Compassion has no barriers Great job Craig, we are especially impressed with this save #myparamedicnight #myemsnight #paramediclife #paramedicproblems #anotherlifesaved #skunk #rescue #ppe pic.twitter.com/ArylCjpfPN — PARAMEDICS of OPSEU LOCAL 303 🚑 (@Opseulocal303) July 26, 2018

Simcoe County Paramedic Craig put on a gown, gloves and goggles early this morning in Bradford when he and his partner spotted a skunk bumping into curbs as it walked down the street with a plastic coffee cup and lid on its head.

Figuring it could die, Craig donned the protective gear and carefully removed the cup and the skunk away.

No harm. No foul…smell.