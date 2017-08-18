Could it be true, a cure for peanut allergies?

A new study published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health Journal, found that two-thirds of kids treated with an immunotherapy treatment showed signs of a peanut tolerance.

There’s a probiotic called Lactobacillus rhamnosus, commonly found in yogurt. Australian researchers combined the probiotic with peanut protein in increasing amounts during an 18 month period. 82% of children following this method were considered to be now tolerant of peanuts after the study concluded. Researchers did a follow up four years later with the same kids and reported back that the majority of kids were still able to eat peanuts without any allergic reaction.

Researchers hope that one day this new method can lead to the decrease of kids with peanut allergies.