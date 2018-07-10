Could you live Without Plastic for a Month?

Imagine there’s no plastic, I wonder if you can? Imagine all the people. Sharing all the world. I imagine John Lennon would have taken part in the plastic free July challenge. This month people all around the world are ditching plastic at grocery stores and getting less take-out – which can come in plastic containers. What started out as a handful of participants in Western Australia back in 2011 has now grown to include millions of people across 150 countries. The goal is to get people top refuse plastic shopping bags, straws, takeaway containers and coffee cups. Sign up here: plasticfreejuly

ALMOST EVERY PLASTIC ITEM WE’VE MADE SINCE THE 1950’S IS STILL IN OUR ENVIRONMENT

The Plastic Disclosure Project, a project run by Hong Kong-based advocacy group Ocean Recovery Alliance, estimates that 33 percent of plastic manufactured worldwide is used once, then discarded. Making matters worse, 85 percent of the world’s plastic is not recycled when discarded.

There are an estimated 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic floating in the ocean. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050. It is only getting worse. Plastic consumption is actually still increasing, for example, one million water bottles are thrown out every minute.