Council To Decide on Wasaga Distribution Inc. At Mid-July Meeting

Final Vote on Sale of Power Utility To Take Place July 18th

Wasaga Beach will decide on the future of Wasaga Distribution Inc. in a July 18th meeting. It was decided at Tuesday night’s council meeting that there’s more than enough public input and information to come to a decision on the potential sale of the power utility, that only the one meeting is needed to make a yay or a nay vote now. That will happen three Tuesdays from now, at the RecPlex.

