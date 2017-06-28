Council To Decide on Wasaga Distribution Inc. At Mid-July Meeting
Final Vote on Sale of Power Utility To Take Place July 18th
Wasaga Beach will decide on the future of Wasaga Distribution Inc. in a July 18th meeting. It was decided at Tuesday night’s council meeting that there’s more than enough public input and information to come to a decision on the potential sale of the power utility, that only the one meeting is needed to make a yay or a nay vote now. That will happen three Tuesdays from now, at the RecPlex.