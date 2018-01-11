Listen Live

County Considering Enhancing Bike Lanes Thanks to Provincial Funds

Portion of Bike Trail Could Be A Former Train Track

By News

Nothing written in stone, but the County of Simcoe is mulling over enhanced commuter bike trails across the land. Six different projects being considered, thanks to a 1.6 million dollar cheque from the province to go towards bike related infrastructure. Part of the new trail system could even include former portions of the Barrie Collingwood Railway. The county purchased Collingwood’s portion a few months ago, and may put the unused portion around the Angus are to good use. The county will take another look at this one with a more critical eye come January 23rd, but expect to have these bike lanes serve commuters and enhance the existing bike trails across Simcoe County.

