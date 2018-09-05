County Funds Expected to Boost Seniors’ Living Options

The County is working to take a bite out of seniors’ housing costs with a new age-friendly grant program.

Council has earmarked $500,000 in annual funding towards the Seniors Housing Grant Program, that would go towards the creation of age-friendly housing through renovation or new development.

Applicants will try to check off a few boxes, with grants awarded under three streams: accessible housing design, housing that incorporates supports for older folks, and designs for individuals suffering with dementia.

The deadline for this grant comes at the end of November, while those interested in applying should visit the County of Simcoe website.