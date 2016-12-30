County Of Simcoe Garbage Pick-Up Back-Up

Waste collection services continue to be impacted by yesterdays poor weather and high pick up volume, due to the holiday, in the County of Simcoe. Crews have been struggling to keep pace and will be working tomorrow in Alcona to alleviate some of the backlog. Items for collection must be curbside by 7 am BUT may not be picked up until 8 tomorrow night. OR, if you don’t feel like waiting….you can drop off regular garbage, organics and recycling at the County waste management facility, free of charge, until Thursday the 5th.