County of Simcoe Present Waypoint Centre with $615,359 Cheque

The new Health Hub on Bayshore Drive in Midland received funding Wednesday from the County of Simcoe. Construction of the hub is well underway and set to be completed by December of this year.

Warden Gerry Marshall presented Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care (Waypoint) with a $615,359 donation Wednesday earmarked for the new community health hub which will house CHIGAMIK Community Health Centre and Waypoint’s outpatient and community programs currently located in Midland.

The funding comes from the $45 million the County set aside for capital and redevelopment projects over the next decade and a half. In a statement Waypoint President and CEO Carol Lambie said “Construction of the new community health hub is well underway. The project will co-locate Waypoint’s outpatient and community services with CHIGAMIK Community Health Centre and a new Youth Wellness Hub.”

Lambie says the building will be a welcoming place for clients, staff and the community with designated space for youth programming, traditional Indigenous healing and spiritual care. She says it will have common spaces that accommodate the particular needs of children, patients and people with physical challenges.

Warden Gerry Marshall released this statement: “Our Council is pleased to step up once again in support of area health care and invest in mental health services.

“Waypoint plays a critical role in our communities, and through our recent funding of the Have Hope campaign for youth mental health awareness and training program, this significant investment in a new community health hub demonstrates our ongoing commitment to partnering with Waypoint to address mental health in our communities and fund services our residents need to cope and manage their illness.”