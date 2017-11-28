County, Orillia Get The Books in Order

Simcoe County and Orillia Councils have putting the finishing touches to their financial plans for next year. The county approving a $510 million budget that focuses on maintaining existing services. While investing in roads, economic development, waste management and social housing. It’ll tack an extra one per cent onto the average residents tax bill, just over three bucks per one hundred thousand dollars of assessment. Orillia residents are looking at an anticipated blended increase of 2.6 per cent, or 91 dollars a year for the average property owner. The budget balances infrastructure and servicing needs, and takes into account the impact of the rising minimum wage. Among the highlights, an additional transit route for West Orillia, upgrades to the Couchiching Beach/Centennial Park waterfront, new snow plows and a pumper a truck for the fire department.