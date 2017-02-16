County Thinning Some Area Forests

A few Simcoe County forests are getting a trim. Qualified tree markers went through forested tracts in Wyebridge and Orr Lake recently, and identified some trees that needed thinning or harvesting. Today they’re hewing those trees and selling them to local mills. Generally, only poor quality trees or ones hampering the growth of other, better trees, are selected. The revenue from the lumber sale is reinvested in forestry operations. The county thins about 1,200 acres of land annually, out of the over 37,000 acres of forest the county owns.