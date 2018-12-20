Couple Set To Serve Christmas Dinner Made Entirely From Roadkill

A handyman and his girlfriend have a mission- They are going to serve Christmas dinner made from fresh roadkill. Imagine sitting down for Christmas dinner and being served up “Roast Venison a la Roadkill” with a side of deer, pheasant, rabbit and squirrel?

The man’s name is Jim and he says he started to eat road kill for environmental reasons and to cutdown of waste- His family has now nick-named him the “serial killer.”

Jim admits that this has become an obsession and he only goes to the store for things he can’t find on the road or in the woods- like toothpaste!

How do you know what roadkill is ok to eat? Jim’s top tips for sourcing safe roadkill :

Smell the carcass. If it gives off a pungent odour than it is likely that the meat has begun to rot in which case it should not be used.

Check the animal’s eyes. If they are clouded then it is likely it has an infection or a disease. It is still edible but you must make sure that you cook it thoroughly.

See if there are still fleas in the fur. It is a good sign if there are because it means that the meat is fresh and the body is warm.

Make sure that the gut has not been punctured, which would result in digestive fluids and excrement spoiling the meat. You can do this by feeling the ribcage of the animal and checking to see if any bones have been broken that might pierce the gut.